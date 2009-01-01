Home | News | General | Ambode, Amosun change Twitter profiles to ex-governor
PHOTO NEWS: Tinubu, Oshiomhole, Gowon, other dignitaries arrive for Buhari’s inauguration
From 2015 till now, I did not acquire any new houses, bank accounts, shares or property - Buhari

Ambode, Amosun change Twitter profiles to ex-governor



Akinwunmi Ambode and Ibikunle Amosun have modified their Twitter profiles to “former governor”.


Ambode was elected governor of Lagos in 2015 while Amosun emerged governor in 2011.


Their successors will be sworn into office in today May 29th in their various states.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu will take the oath of office on Wednesday while Dapo Abiodun will assume duty in Ogun in less than 24 hours.

