Home | News | General | Barcelona legend Xavi takes up coaching job
Lagos court renews arrest warrant for Football legend, Jay-Jay Okocha
We want Buhari to do things 100 times better- CAN President

Barcelona legend Xavi takes up coaching job



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Al Sadd has appointed former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Xavi Hernandez as their new manager on a two-year deal.

Xavi, 39, made a record 767 appearances for Barca and 133 for Spain in his illustrious playing career before moving to the Qatari club in 2015 ahead of his transition into coaching.

He replaces Portuguese coach Jesualdo Ferreira, who left Al Sadd after leading them to a 14th Qatar Stars League title.

Coming through Barcelona’s academy in 1998, Xavi soon became the heartbeat of the team’s midfield, winning eight La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns before joining Al Sadd.


Earlier this month Xavi, who also won the World Cup and two European Championships with his country, announced he would retire at the end of the season to pursue a career in coaching.

Al Sadd confirmed Xavi will take charge of the club’s pre-season training camp in Girona from July 14-29.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 66 of 66