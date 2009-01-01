Lekki British School owner dies after surgery in US

The Executive Director of Lekki British School, Lekki, Dr Biodun Laja, is dead.

She was aged 69.

It was learnt she passed away on Sunday in the United States of America where she had gone for a surgery.

A close family friend, who did not want to be identified, explained that the popular educationist developed a complication from the surgery, which led to her death.

He said, “She had a back injury, which had been disturbing her for a long time. She had difficulty walking straight because of the problem and had often times visited hospitals for treatment. She travelled to the US for a corrective surgery on the problem.

“She had the surgery on Friday and it was successful; she had even returned to the hotel where she lodged and had been talking to people. But two days after, there was a complication and she was rushed to the hospital, where she died.”

Laja started her first school, ABC Nurseryland, in a bungalow in the Palmgroove area of Somolu, Lagos in 1977.

She later expanded to Gbagada and Ikeja before moving to Lekki, where she founded the Lekki British School.

The philanthropist had celebrated her 40 years in the teaching industry in 2017, when she also bagged a doctorate.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW