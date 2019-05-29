Home | News | General | LIVE UPDATES: Inauguration day in Nigeria as Buhari, governors take oath of office (videos, photos)

10:09 AM 20139 views by Nurudeen Lawal

President Muhammadu Buhari and 29 state governors-elect who emerged winners from the 2019 general elections will today, Wednesday, May 29, take their oath of office. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared President Buhari the winner of the 2019 presidential election. According to the electoral body, Buhari polled 15,191,847 votes to defeat his closest rival Atiku Abubakar of the PDP who polled 11,262,978 to lose the election with a margin of 3,928,869 votes. Though Atiku who claimed he scored 18,356,732 votes to defeat Buhari whom he claimed scored 16,741,430 votes is challenging the election at the presidential election tribunal, the tribunal has dismissed the suit seeking to stop the inauguration of President Buhari. The suit was filed by Hope Democratic Party (HDP) and Ambrose Oworu, its presidential candidate. However, today's inauguration for a second term is expected be a low-key affair, according to the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed. Numerous national and world leaders may not be present at the inauguration. The minister, however, said invitations have been sent to all world leaders to attend the ceremonies marking the observance of the Democracy Day on June 12. ”Since the first observance of June 12 as Democracy Day falls into an election year, and as a measure to sustain June 12 as Democracy Day, the celebration of the inauguration and the advancement of democracy in the country will now take place on June 12,” the minister said. Legit.ng is on ground to provide insightful live updates of the historic events unfolding at the Eagle Square, Abuja and other states of the federation.

Tight security over alleged plot to disrupt Buhari’s inauguration To forestall an alleged plot to disrupt today’s inauguration of President Buhari for a second term in office, the service chiefs and heads of other security agencies have notched up security around him. The service chiefs met with the president on Tuesday, may 28, where they assured him of adequate security for the event.

Lagos state: LASTMA in a drill preparing for Sanwoolu's swearing-in at TBS The Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) has expressed readiness to ensure the inauguration in the state is hitch-free. "Our parade squad are already at the venue of today's #HandingOverCeremony for the incoming administration. Watch out for more updates," LASTMA tweeted.

Eagle Square ready for the historic event "The Inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari for his second term is all set to begin live at the Eagle Square, ABUJA."

Dignitaries arrive Eagle Square for the presidential inauguration Governor Abdul'aziz Abubakar Yari, the immediate past governor of Zamfara state, billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu, the APC national chairman Adams Oshiomhole, traditional rulers arrive for Eagle Square for PMB/PYO inauguration. Others who have also arrived are Ibe Kachukwu, the minister of state, Petroleum Resources, SGF Boss Mustapha, Okechukwu Elenemah, minister for industry, trade and investments,and Nkiru Onyejicha. Others are Babatunde Raji Fashola, the minister of power, housing and works, Kayode Fayemi, the Ekiti state governor, Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation.and others. LIVE UPDATES: Inauguration day in Nigeria as Buhari, governors take oath of office

Source: Original A former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon and former head of Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan are among the dignitaries at the Eagle Square in Abuja, venue of the today’s swearing-in ceremony. The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, is also present at the inauguration venue.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo arrives Nigeria's vice president Yemi Osinbajo and his wife Dolapo Osinbajo have arrived the Eagle Square. Senate president Bukola Saraki, Yakubu Dogara, the speaker of the House of Reps are also present at the inauguration venue. Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) is also present.

President Buhari arrives The national anthem heralds the arrival of President Buhari at the Eagle Square.

Opening prayer The imam of the National Mosque and his Christian counterpart, president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), offer the opening prayer. The imam and his counterpart pray to God to give President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo sound health and long life to be able to govern the country well. They pray for peace and unity to continuity to reign in the country.

The presidential inauguration officially begins The chief registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Hadizatu Uwani Mustapha, invites the acting CNJ Tanko Mohammed to the podium to administer the oath.

VP Yemi Osinbajo invited for oath taking ceremony VP Yemi Osinbajo and his wife have been invited to the podium for the oath taking ceremony. Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu, Buhari's spokespersons, have also arrived at Eagle Square.

Updates from Lagos state There’s a massive crowd inside the Tafawa Balewa Square to welcome the incoming governor for his inauguration. His deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, arrived several minutes before 10am but didn’t leave his car for minutes. LIVE UPDATES: Inauguration day in Nigeria as Buhari, governors take oath of office

Source: UGC Dr. D K Olukoya says prayer for Lagos state. Aderemi Tinubu is present at the inauguration, but her husband, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is not here.

VP Yemi Yemi Osinbajo taking oath of office VP Yemi Osinbajo has taken oath of office and oath of allegiance and has renewed his mandate as the vice president of Nigeria till 2023.

Updates from Lagos: Sanwo-Olu arrives for inauguration with wife The Lagos state governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, alongside his wife, has arrived for the inauguration. Justice Opeyemi Oke, the Chief Justice of Lagos, is also here. The deputy governor of Osun state is also present.

President Buhari invited to the podium to take oath of office President Buhari and his wife, Aisha Buhari, have been invited to the podium to take the oath of office. President has taken the oath of office at 10.42am and renewed his mandate as Nigeria's president till 2023.

Lowering of the national and defence flags The lowering of the national and defence flags signifies the end of a dispensation. With this, President Buhari's first term has officially come to an end. The flags were consequently presented through the Chief of Defence Staff to President Buhari. New national and defence flags have been, in turn, handed to be hoisted to signify the commencement of a new dispensation.

Update from Lagos state Dr. Kadiri Hamzat, the deputy governor-elect steps forward for his oath as his profile is being read.

President Buhari inspecting officers on parade President Buhari inspects the officers on parade while his citation is being read.

Obasanjo, Jonathan absent at Eagle Square Former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan are still nowhere to be found at Eagle Sqaure, venue of President Muhammadu Buhari's inauguration.

Source: Legit

