Home | News | General | Panic in Baku as Chelsea coach Sarri storms out of training ahead of Arsenal tie

- Chelsea vs Arsenal 2018/19 Europa League final will be played on Wednesday night, May 29

- And ahead of the encounter, Blues' boss Maurizio Sarri walked out of last training session

- There are reports that the Italian could face the exit doors at Stamford Bridge after this game

Maurizio Sarri cut a frustrated figure as he walked out of training on Tuesday, May 29, at the Baku Olympic Stadium ahead of the Europa League final against Arsenal in Azerbaijan.

Sarri was spotted taking out his anger on his Chelsea cap, throwing it off his head and then furiously kicking it before storming out of the grounds.

According to BBC, striker Gonzalo Higuain and David Luiz were involved in a heated argument after a confrontation while training, just before Sarri lost his cool.

Interestingly, the Blues sought to clarify the incident and claimed Sarri's anger was not directed at the team but rather "due to not being able to play set-plays" owing to media presence.

However, things have not been too peachy for the Italian at Stamford Bridge and speculation is rife he may indeed be on his way out of the club if he does not bring in silverware.

His predecessor Antonio Conte, was sacked in 2018 despite winning the FA Cup after the Blues failed to secure Champions League qualification.

Sarri threatened to walk out of his contract if winning the Europa League was the only condition to keep his job.

And when asked whether he needs to win the Europa League title to save his position, Sarri said: "If the situation is like this then I want to go immediately."

"After 10 months of work then I have to play for everything in 90 minutes. It is not the right way. You are either happy with my work or not," he said.

And it seems that Chelsea finishing third and qualifying for Champions League may not be enough to to see the 60-year-old stay on.

The 60-year-old's future at Stamford Bridge became uncertain after Massimiliano Allegri was released by Juventus at the end of the recently concluded Serie A.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football app for FREE to easily access stats, news and live updates

"We had a very good season but we need to do more and improve. I don't know what to say about the market, my future is the final," he added.

Sarri's revelation came shortly after Juventus made him their priority target to replace the outgoing Allegri.

The former Napoli boss has said he will speak with club executives on his future after the final.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri reportedly reached an agreement to join Juventus as manager next season.

Reports suggest Sarri is keen to end his one-year stint in the Premier League with the Blues for a return to his homeland.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

11 years childless, Ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper Idah Peterside shares his story | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...