- Eden Hazard could be heading to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium as Chelsea have reportedly conceded to sell him to Real Madrid for £115m

- A report revealed the Belgian playmaker will pen a weekly deal valued at £400,000 at Real Madrid

- The 28-year-old is currently with Chelsea squad in Baku preparing for Wednesday's Europa League final

Chelsea have finally agreed to allow Eden Hazard join Real Madrid for £115m, with the Belgian captain expected to pen a weekly deal valued at £400,000, according to reports.

The UK Daily Mail revealed that Hazard has been repeatedly linked with a switch to the Spanish giants for over a year, with the Belgian star confirming last summer, that he has already decided his future.

Interestingly, Hazard’s switch to the Santiago Benerbeu is expected will kick-start Zinedine Zidane's overhaul of the Los Blancos squad and according to the Sun, after both clubs have reportedly settled for a fee for the 28-year-old.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez also found time to speak to the Sun about the club’s plans for the future after a very poor season by the club’s standard.

“We are working on a project to make people dream again, where we recover our hunger and ambition. I have already lived through this stage before.

“I have a dream that Hazard will arrive this year. Let's make a good team this year.

“I am very interested in him coming to Real Madrid and I am very hopeful that he will come this year. He's one of the great footballers.

“Last year we wanted him, but this year he only has one year left on his contract and it is easier.”

A breakdown of Hazards transfer fee revealed Chelsea will pocket £100m with a further addition of £15m in add-ons for the playmaker.

Hazard is currently with the Chelsea squad in Baku as they prepare to battle Arsenal in Wednesday night's Europa League final.

Chelsea ended the Premier League campaign on a decent note after finishing third to guarantee Champions League football next season.

However, Chelsea are closing in on another silverware after losing the Carabao Cup to Man City in February, and Hazard told Sportsmail that Europa League glory is the first thing before talking about his future.

“I just want to win the trophy. It does not matter if I score or not," he was quoted as saying early in the week.

“Of course I can put aside (the speculation). How long do you know me now? You know how I am. I stay in that mode: thinking about football. After the final we see what happens,” Hazard submitted.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea have landed at Baku, the venue of the 2018-19 Europa League finals in Azerbaijan, where they will contend for trophy with Arsenal.

Maurizio Sarri, players, along with his staff arrived at Baku International Airport as they look set for the showpiece against their London rivals.

Surprisingly, N'Golo Kante traveled with the team despite being doubtful for the clash owing to a knee injury, as revealed by Sportsmail.

