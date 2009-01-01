Home | News | General | BREAKING: Emir Sanusi absent at Ganduje’s inauguration
BREAKING: Emir Sanusi absent at Ganduje's inauguration



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  37 minutes ago
Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, the emir of Kano was said be absent at the inauguration of the state governor,Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for the second term in office.

The inauguration which is taking place presently at the Sani Abacha Stadium observed that two out of the five emirates are already taking their seats, they include emir of Bichi and Rano while that of Kano, Gaya and Karaye are empty.

The Nation reports that the absence of the Emir of Kano is reportedly based on security reasons, while that of Gaya and Karaye were said to be on their way to the venue of the event.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development.

