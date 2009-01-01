Home | News | General | Breaking: President Buhari officially sworn in for 2nd term
BREAKING: Emir Sanusi absent at Ganduje’s inauguration
Lady faints while struggling to snap with Tiwa Savage at Regina Daniels’ carnival, singer attends with son (video)

Breaking: President Buhari officially sworn in for 2nd term



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 44 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has officially started his second term in office as the democratically elected president and commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

The president was sworn in today, Wednesday, May 29 following his victory in the February elections where he defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

In the ceremony held in Abuja, the president took his oath alongside the vice president, professor Yemi Osinbajo

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 66 of 66