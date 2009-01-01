Home | News | General | Breaking: President Buhari officially sworn in for 2nd term

President Muhammadu Buhari has officially started his second term in office as the democratically elected president and commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

The president was sworn in today, Wednesday, May 29 following his victory in the February elections where he defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

In the ceremony held in Abuja, the president took his oath alongside the vice president, professor Yemi Osinbajo

