Lady faints while struggling to snap with Tiwa Savage at Regina Daniels’ carnival, singer attends with son (video)

In celebration of the annual Children’s Day which falls on May 27 of every year, a popular Nollywood teen actress organized a festival for kids in Delta state.

A controversial actress identified as Regina Daniels who is married to billionaire business man Ned Nwoko, went all out in celebrating children with her kiddies festival which was attended by many.

Among those that also graced the occasion and made it a memorable one for people that attended is sensational songstress, Tiwa Savage.

The mother of one shared photos in which she was spotted with her son, Jamil, on her Instagram page as they prepared to step out for the event.

As expected, many fans could not stop gushing over their celeb superstar, with a lot of people struggling to get a brief moment on camera with her.

However, a lady who appeared to be a staunch supporter of got unlucky as she fainted in the middle of her struggle to get a picture with Tiwa.

A video making the rounds online shows security guards carrying the unconscious lady towards the star singer.

Watch video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also gathered that Regina’s ex-lover Somadima, was also among those that graced the festival. The two were filmed on camera hanging out whilst the celebration was going on.

In a different portion of their video that surfaced online, the ex-boyfriend was seen whispering into the ears of his former lover.

