Home | News | General | Rashford predicts who will win Europa League title between Chelsea and Arsenal

- Marcus Rashford has tipped Chelsea to win the Europa League title

- Chelsea will face their Premier League rivals Arsenal in the final in Baku

- Rashford wants the Blues to lift the title because of Eden Hazard who could leave the club

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has tipped Chelsea to win the 2018/19 Europa League final against Arsenal which will be played on Wednesday, May 29.

The Englishman wants Belgian football star Eden Hazard to lift the Europa League title for the Blues in what could be his last game for the Stamford Bridge landlords.

Arsenal are seeking their first win in the Europa League final although their manager Unai Emery has won the title on three occasions in the past.

And ahead of the Europa League final between Chelsea and Arsenal, Marcus Rashford believes Eden Hazard has what it takes to win the title in Baku.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

READ ALSO: Mourinho, Wenger set to go neck-to-neck again in Champions League talk show

‘'I’m going to go for Chelsea to win Europa League because it’s just Hazard. He can do anything at any moment,'' Rashford said according to Metro UK.

Wednesday’s final is the first of two all-England finals in Europe this week with Tottenham set to take on Liverpool in the Champions League final in Madrid on Saturday, June 1.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf told the Blues' chiefs to allow Belgium international Eden Hazard make his dream move to Spanish giants Real Madrid this summer.

Eden Hazard has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for the past three seasons and Los Blancos are now ready to lure him to Spain.

He has 12 months left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, but he is desperate to switch to the Bernabeu.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

We'll not beg Victor Moses to return to Super Eagles - Gernot Rohr| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...