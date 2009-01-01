Home | News | General | Neymar arrives for Brazil training in helicopter worth €13m but limps out after suffering injury (photos)

- Neymar of PSG on Tuesday, May 28, arrived training in his new helicopter worth 13 million euros

- His country Brazil are preparing for the Copa America scheduled to begin in June

- But Neymar later limped out of a training session and he is now a doubt for the tournament

Paris-Saint-Germain superstar Neymar on Tuesday, May 28, arrived training ground for national duty on his Airbus H-145 helicopter.

The aircraft, which is 13.64 meters long and 3.95 meters in height, is made by Mercedes Benz and its price tag is set at 13 million euros.

But Brazil have now been hit with a major blow ahead of the Copa America in June as Neymar later limped out of training due to injury.

Neymar was seen on his haunches with discomfort etched across his face before slumping over a barrier with his head in his hands.

Brazil national team doctors are now expected to examine the nature of the injury picked by Neymar in training and official statement will later be made.

Meanwhile, this injury scare comes after he was stripped of the captaincy of his national side earlier in the day and was replaced by Dani Alves.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Paris-Saint-Germain superstar Neymar reportedly demanded massive sum of £1.2m a week to join Spanish giants Real Madrid this summer.

Real Madrid are considering signing the Brazil international in their quest to build a strong team for their campaign next season in all competitions.

Neymar currently earns around £622,000 a week at Paris Saint-Germain where he moved for a world record £198 million in 2017 from Barcelona.

