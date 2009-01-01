Home | News | General | Breaking: VP Yemi Osinbajo officially sworn in for second term (photo)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has taken oath of office and has officially started his second term tenure.

Osinbajo was sworn in on Wednesday, May 29, by the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mohammad Tanko at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

He pledged to discharge his duties to the best of his ability and in accordance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari has also officially started his second term in office as the democratically elected president and commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

The president was sworn in on Wednesday, May 29, following his victory in the February elections where he defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

Legit.ng had earlier reported the arrival of dignitaries at the Eagle Square in Abuja, venue of the May 29 swearing-in ceremony for President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo's second term.

Among those who have arrived are a former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon and former head of Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

Other dignitaries include members of the diplomatic corps, business mogul, Aliko Dangote, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, governors, chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), lawmakers, among others.

