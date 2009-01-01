BREAKING: Obasanjo, 393 passengers escape plane crash
Former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo and 393 other passengers, on Wednesday, escaped a plane crash in Lagos.
According to our source, Obasanjo was among the passengers aboard an Ethiopian Airlines plane that found it difficult to land at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.
Details later.
