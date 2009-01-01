Home | News | General | Oshiomhole 'Embarrassed' For Breaching Protocol At Buhari's Inauguration
Oshiomhole 'Embarrassed' For Breaching Protocol At Buhari's Inauguration



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 22 minutes ago
For a one-time governor and former labour leader used to big-gathering events, Adams Oshiomhole should have known better.

But he was involved a bit of a gaffe on Wednesday at the inauguration of Muhammadu Buhari as president for a second tenure.

Oshiomhole stood in between the acting chief justice Ibrahim Muhammad and the chiefs of staff while the crowd waited for Buhari. It took a military officer to walk up to him. A brief chat went on between both men, the contents of which can be anyone’s guess. But the end alone matters: Oshiomhole relocated and the space was taken by chief of defence staff Abayomi Olonishakin.

Oshiomhole took space between police inspector-general Mohammed Adamu and Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation.

