Obasanjo, GEJ absent at Buhari’s second term inauguration

The duo of ex-Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan were absent at the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari for second term on Wednesday.





Also noticeably absent was ex-military president Ibrahim Babangida, among others.





The only past head of government present at the Buhari-Osinbajo inauguration was ex-Military Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd), who occupied the middle section of the seats reserved for people in that category.





Gowon has been an ardent supporter of the Buhari administration, as he holds regular prayer meetings with large churches on behalf of the country under his Nigeria Pray movement, with the active support of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.





One of such recent meetings was hosted by the Deeper Life Bible Church, with the church’s General Superintendent, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, leading the prayers.







Buhari’s swearing-in took place at the Eagle Square, Abuja.





The Presidency had said that the inauguration would be low-key.

