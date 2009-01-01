I’ll be more tough in my second term, El-Rufai tells Kaduna residents
As he was sworn in for the second term, Kaduna State Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has asked the people of the state to forgive him in advance, as he will continue to take difficult and tough decisions.
The Governor in his inauguration address at Murtala Mohammed Square Kaduna, venue of the inauguration and swearing-in ceremony said, his government’s resolve to make Kaduna great again requires tough and painful decisions.
Some of the tough decisions of El-Rufai’s government during his first term include demolition of houses and structures encroaching into government institutions, sack of 21,000 ‘incompetent’ primary school teacher and sack of many District Heads, among others.
