Home | News | General | I’ll be more tough in my second term, El-Rufai tells Kaduna residents
Fayemi congratulates Buhari, Osinbajo, 29 new governors on inauguration
Breaking: Obasanjo, 392 passengers escape plane crash in Lagos

I’ll be more tough in my second term, El-Rufai tells Kaduna residents



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 19 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
As he was sworn in for the second term, Kaduna State Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has asked the people of the state to forgive him in advance, as he will continue to take difficult and tough decisions.

The Governor in his inauguration address at Murtala Mohammed Square Kaduna, venue of the inauguration and swearing-in ceremony said, his government’s resolve to make Kaduna great again requires tough and painful decisions.


Some of the tough decisions of El-Rufai’s government during his first term include demolition of houses and structures encroaching into government institutions, sack of 21,000 ‘incompetent’ primary school teacher and sack of many District Heads, among others.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 83 of 83