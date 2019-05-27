Home | News | General | Man alleges Regina Daniels’ Children’s Day event after marriage induction is an initiation party

- Teenage actress Regina Daniels recently hosted a Children’s Day party

- A day after the party, the young actress had her traditional marriage with her 59-year-old husband, Ned Nwoko

- A man on social media has alleged that the wedding holding soon after the Children’s Day party has spiritual implications

Teenage actress, Regina Daniels’ has been in the news recently over her relationship with Nigerian politician, Ned Nwoko.

The young star hosted a big party to celebrate Children’s Day on May 27, 2019, in Delta state. There was a huge turnout of celebrities and kids at the event.

A day after the party, Regina tied the knot traditionally with her 59-year-old husband and the occasion got a lot of tongues wagging.

Regina initiated into the married women group

A man identified on Instagram as Udoh_Annie has alleged that the wedding holding so soon after the Children’s Day party has spiritual implications.

According to him, there’s a drive and spirit behind bringing children together. He added that it seems like an initiation.

Man alleges Regina Daniels’ Children’s Day party after marriage induction has spiritual undertone

Just recently, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady identified as Onuh Chisom Maryjane has now shared her thoughts on marital induction.

The lady expressed that the initiation has lots of implications that are not so good for the new bride.

According to Chisom, the initiation is a way to demand that Daniels is faithful to her husband. Chisom claimed that the initiation grants the actress permission to pleasure herself if her husband is not around.

