Breaking: Oyo state gov appoints Bisi Ilaka as chief of staff few hours after inauguration

The executive governor of Oyo state, Engineer Seyi Makinde has made his first appointment in office by appointing Chief Bisi Ilaka as the state chief of staff.

Bisi Ilaka’s appointment came just few hours after the governor's inauguration on Wednesday, May 29.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Makinde said the state cannot pay the new national minimum wage of N30,000 just signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Makinde on Wednesday, May 1, said the federal governments should have allowed states to negotiate the new minimum wage for their workers as the condition of living varies from state to state.

Makinde told reporters in Abuja after attending the induction programme for returning and newly elected governors that he intends to negotiate with the Oyo state branch of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) because the state could not afford to pay the amount.

He said the federal government lacks the power to impose a national minimum wage on states since Nigeria is a federation.

The Oyo state governor also said he is determined to review all contracts including the alleged N30 billion contract that was awarded in two weeks by the outgoing government of Abiola Ajimobi.

He said he would closely examine the hurriedly awarded contract when he officially comes into government on Wednesday, May 29.

Makinde said this in a statement released by his director on media, Prince Dotun Oyelade. He said that the recent awarded contract seems like a move to cash out money from the government’s purse before the new administration comes in.

