What to write in a sympathy card – best condolence messages

Do you know how to express words of condolences to your relatives, friends or colleagues who have suffered a loss? It is important to learn what to write in a sympathy card in order to show that you are with them and that you support them in the tough moment.

Even a few words of encouragement will help comfort those who are sorrowful and show them that you are there and ready to help. The way of expressing condolences is not so important – the main thing is to say something from the heart.

What to write in a sympathy card

An intimate sympathy card could comfort a grieving person. You can express your sorrow by sharing some warm memories to comfort the family of the deceased. It is very hard to find the right words but try to be as sincere and natural as possible.

Sympathy card messages

Sincere words of grief express the willingness to share the pain and support one’s neighbour with one’s presence. What is more important is active participation, willingness to help in any way, and giving your time and efforts to the person at the moment when they are hurt and depressed.

Dear [Name], I am incredibly sorry that [Name] has passed away. He/she was a kind and caring friend, always helped other people, and we all loved him/her for that. We will remember him/her as a dedicated person. He/she is a great role model. If you need any assistance in any business and household chores, please do not hesitate to contact me. I love you and am in your thoughts with you. With deepest condolences, [Name].

Yet, the news of [Name's] death seems like a terrible mistake of destiny! It is impossible to realise this. Please accept my sincere condolences for your loss.

We are happy that we knew [Name]. His/her kind character and generosity overwhelmed all of us so that he/she will be remembered forever! It is difficult to put our grief into words as it is too great. Let the kindest memories of her be a small consolation to you.

Dear [Name], it is impossible to express with words how much I sympathise that your beloved [...], despite his/her efforts, is gone. He/she was an incredibly brave and joyful person. We will miss him/her every day. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. If I can do anything for you, please give me a call. Love, [Name].

I sincerely regret the loss of [Name]. This is an unfortunate and dark time for you, but good memories are what will help you to survive this loss. [Name] lived a long and vibrant life and achieved success and respect to him/her.

Dear [Name], I am so sad to realise that your [...] is gone. Despite the fact that I have never met him/her, I know how everyone admired his/her generosity and kindness. It's wonderful that you could spend a lot of time with him/her in his/her last days. Please call me if you need help, or you just want to talk. Condolences, [Name].

Dear [Name], I am very saddened by the news of the death of your [...]. I know how close you were. If there is anything I can help you with, please feel free to contact me. With the warmest condolences, [Name].

Dear [Name], I am very sorry that [Name] is dead. I remember how I met him/her [...] years ago. He/she was an awesome companion. Our meeting will not be the same without him/her by our side. Love you, hug you [Name].

[Name], I heard the news about your sweet [Name]. He/she was a special person. It is hard to believe that he/she will no longer spend time with us and make everything better with his/her cheerfulness. Thinking of you, [Name].

It is difficult to put into words how much good he/she has done to me. All our differences are dust. And I will carry what he/she did for me through my whole life. I pray for him/her and grieve with you. I will gladly help you at any time.

Dear [Name]. It was difficult for me to accept the news of the death of [Name]. I deeply mourn his/her death. For me, he/she has always been an example of care, sensitivity, attention to the neighbour and has had both good temper and humanity. I am very sad for him/her, and I can only guess what a heavy blow his/her death has been to you. [Name] was a worthy person, and I am happy that I happened to know her. With deep and sincere empathy, [Name].

Words will not heal a terrible wound in your heart. But the bright memories of [Name], and how honestly and with the dignity he/she lived, will always be stronger than death. In the blessed memory of him/her, we are always with you.

[Name] has always been a great example not only for all of us but for many people around. We have learned from him/her to see and distinguish the actual values of life, to give kindness to others. Many people who knew him/her admired his/her bright soul. We think [Name] passed away too soon. Eternal memory to him/her.

Dear [Name]! Today I sadly found out about the death of [Name]. It is hard to believe after all that not so long ago he/she warmly welcomed our family at your home. I remembered him/her as one of the best people in the world. I find it hard to imagine the full depth of the grief that you are experiencing now. My condolences.

I grieve with you at this difficult moment. It is terrible even to imagine how does it feel to lose someone you love. But for the sake of your family, for the sake of your loved ones, you need to go through these sad days. The memory of this bright person will always be there in our minds. Be strong. With the loss of [Name], you must support your family twice. God help you to live through these tough times!

Remember that these messages are not templates. They are just examples which can help you to find a pattern to organise your own sincere words and feelings.

Sympathy quotes to comfort someone

"Death is not the greatest loss in life. The greatest loss is what dies inside us while we live." –Norman Cousins

"I know for certain that we never lose the people we love, even to death. They continue to participate in every act, thought and decision we make. Their love leaves an indelible imprint in our memories. We find comfort in knowing that our lives have been enriched by having shared their love." – Leo Buscaglia

"May tender memories soften your grief, / May fond recollection bring you relief, / And may you find comfort and peace in the thought / Of the joy that knowing your loved one brought... / For time and space can never divide / Or keep your loved one from your side. / When memory paints in colors true, / the happy hours that belonged to you." – Helen Steiner Rice

"Remember me with smiles and laughter, for that is how I will remember you all. If you can only remember me with tears, then don't remember me at all." – Laura Ingalls Wilder

"One's life has value so long as one attributes value to the life of others, by means of love, friendship, indignation and compassion." – Simone de Beauvoir

"That though the radiance which was once so bright be now forever taken from my sight. Though nothing can bring back the hour of splendor in the grass, glory in the flower. We will grieve not, rather find strength in what remains behind." – William Wordsworth

"No one has yet realized the wealth of sympathy, the kindness and generosity hidden in the soul of a child. The effort of every true education should be to unlock that treasure." – Emma Goldman

"Perhaps the mourners learn to look to the blue sky by day, and to the stars by night, and to think that the dead are there, and not in graves." – Charles Dickens

"May God be with you and give you comfort. May He wrap His arms around you and give you peace and hope. May He fill you with strength, and may you feel His love." – Catherine Pulsifer

"It is by a wise economy of nature that those who suffer without change, and whom no one can help, become uninteresting. Yet so it may happen that those who need sympathy the most often attract it the least." – F. H. Bradley

"Pain is sometimes so overwhelming, you are wondering if you will ever be happy again, if this deep unrelenting sense of loss will ever go away. Time is medicine for all ailments even the ones we can’t see." – Anonymous

"In times of great loss comes the test of our true strength, now you know how strong you can be, now you know how much pain you can bear. You are certain that troubling times don’t last." – Anonymous

"After a loved one passes, be encouraged by their passing and legacy. Instead of crying, live an inspired, spiritual and happy life like they did when they were here. Live each day with encouragement knowing that they are proud and smiling down on you from Heaven." – Matt Fraser

"Perhaps they are not stars, but rather openings in Heaven where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines down upon us to let us know they are happy." – Eskimo Proverb

"When you are sorrowful look again in your heart, and you shall see that in truth you are weeping for that which has been your delight." – Kahlil Gibran

Life is transient and sometimes ends unexpectedly. It is our duty as friends and family to know the write words to write in a sympathy card if someone close to us suffers a loss or is in pain.

