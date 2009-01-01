Home | News | General | Blessing Okoro plays victim as she shares how she was humiliated by Onye Eze over house saga

- Nigerian controversial blogger, Blessing Okoro is out again with more drama

- In a recent Instagram live session, the now-branded 'house claimer' burst into tears as she shared details of how she was humiliated by Onye Eze

- Okoro appeared to be playing victim as she stated that she was invited to the house of the billionaire who disgraced her

Just when social media users were hoping the seven bedroom mansion claiming and disgrace was over, Nigerian controversial blogger, Blessing Okoro, has come out with more drama.

Recall that Okoro brought ridicule upon herself after she was caught in a lie in which she claimed the house of a Nigerian billionaire identified as Onye Eze on social media. Blessing had shared photos of Onye's seven bedroom mansion and claimed it as hers.

Unfortunately, the real owners attention was drawn to what some termed a fraudulent move and made sure to teach Okoro a lesson. Many have branded the blogger a 'house claimer' and a 'liar' on social media and for that reason have dragged her to the ends of the earth.

Some have even adviced her to stay off social media but Blessing thinks otherwise. Recently, she held and Instagram live session where she burst into tears and shared details of how Onye Eze intimidated and humiliated her.

She stated that she was not arrested by the police but was mishandled by Eze's thugs who handcuffed her and made her confess to lying about being the owner of the house.

Watch below:

Here are some reactions to her outburst below:

Meanwhile, controversial media personality Daddy Freeze recently shared a post in which he was mocking Nigerian blogger, Blessing Okoro.

Freeze shared a photo of his mansion and cards and used the same narrative Okoro used in claiming a house which belonged to someone else.

Since claiming a seven bedroom mansion as hers and getting caught, Blessing has become subject of ridicule on social media.

