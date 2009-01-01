Home | News | General | PSG star Neymar 'angrily' tackles teenage sensation who nut-megged him roughly

- Neymar of Brazil angrily pulled a teenager who nut-megged him down during training

- Weverton Guilherme who currently plays for Brazilian outfit Cruziero was one of the youngsters invited by coach Tite

- Dani Alves has been appointed new captain of the team having dispossessed Neymay of the privilege

Paris Saint Germain superstar Neymar took out his frustration on a Brazilian youngster Weverton Guilherme after being caught on camera throwing a 19-year old on the floor.

The teenage sensation out-rightly outshine the world's most expensive player after nut-megging him as they prepare for this summer's Copa America tournament on home soil.

Weverton, who plays for Cruziero in his native Brazil, was not scared facing the already established players in camp.

Other players like Casemiro and Gabriel Jesus were also on the pitch when the 19-year-old impressed the crew as the video has been making rounds on the internet.

However, his highlight of the day came when he came face to face with Neymar as he nut-megged the outgoing Brasil captain who was having none of it.

Having realized he had just been schooled by a 19-year old, Neymar immediately picked up Weverton and wrestled him to the ground amid laughter from his teammates who were wary of his injured pride.

Quite annoyingly, 27-year old Neymar walks away from the scene as if nothing happened soon after.

The mini-incident summed up the PSG forward’s overall demeanor and disciplinary issues and perhaps explains why he was stripped off captaincy for Brasil’s upcoming friendlies.

His PSG teammate, 36-year old Dani Alves, will wear the armband for Brasil’s upcoming games, as stated in a statement by the Brasil Footballing body CBF.

“Daniel Alves will be captain of the Brazilian national team in the friendly matches against Qatar and Honduras and in Copa America Brazil 2019." the statement read.

As far as his professionalism is concerned, Neymar has found himself at the centre of criticism, particularly for his off-the-ball antics.

He recently earned himself a ban after appearing to punch a fan in frustration following PSG’s shock cup loss at the hands of Rennes.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Neymar was said to have punched a Rennes fan following PSG's defeat in the French Cup final.

The Parisians were two goals up in the first half against Rennes, but they squandered the lead as Rennes came back into the game and won on penalties.

And while Neymar was collecting his runners-up medal, an opponent fan seemed to have offered some words to the ex Barcelona star.

