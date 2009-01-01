Home | News | General | Inauguration: FCT residents urge President Buhari to tackle insecurity

- Residents of Abuja have urged President Buhari to tackle insecurity

- According to them, the federal government must do everything possible to secure the lives and property of the citizens

- They also urged the president to give attention to infrastructure development

Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to renew his effort at tackling insecurity in parts of the country in his second term.

The residents made the call in interviews with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, May 29.

LIVE UPDATES: Inauguration day in Nigeria as Buhari, governors take oath of office

They also urged the president to give attention to infrastructure development.

Nick Ogbonna said he was apprehensive about insecurity in the country and urged the federal government do everything possible to secure the lives and property of the citizens.

“I know the government is doing its best to ensure that Nigerians move freely without fear, however, I believe more could be done,’’ he said.

On his part, Bulus Ijiga lauded the government for its giant strides in revitalising the economy and fighting corruption and urged the president not to relent in his second term.

“The federal government has really tried in the fight against corruption, kudos to them,” he said.

Janet Makara said she was optimistic that the next level would bring blessings to Nigerians.

“My prayer is that in the next level, Nigerians will see more positive changes in the country.’’

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that normal activities have resumed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari and vice president Yemi Osinbajo for their second term in office on Wednesday, May 29.

READ ALSO: Don’t give in as we battle insecurity, unemployment and poverty - GEJ to Nigerians

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better.

Which of President Buhari’s ministers should he retain for 2nd term? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...