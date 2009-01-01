Home | News | General | Minutes after taking oath of office, Bauchi governor declares appointments by predecessor invalid

- Minutes after his swearing in as Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed declares appointments, promotions by predecessor null and void

- The development followed the alarm raised by the governor over state rising debt of N136 billion

- Mohammed also asked the secretary to the state government and most senior officials to ensure strict compliance with this directive

Bala Mohammed, the Bauchi governor, has declare that all appointments, promotions and transfers made from the day he was declared the winner of the gubernatorial election by INEC in the state, are null and void.

Bala's declaration came on Wednesday, May 29, in a speech after his official swearing in as the governor of Bauchi state.

The governor had earlier raised an alarm that his government will inherit 136 billion debt left behind by his predecessor.

He said: ''I want to state categorically that all appointments, promotions, transfers and secondments, including those that are meant to create frictions and divisions along with traditional institutions from the day I was declared the winner by INEC till are hereby declared null and void.

“Similarly, this directive also applies to all dubious approvals given on land allocations, sale of government vehicles and houses, as well as spurious contracts awarded in the dying minutes of the last administration.

“In cases where the instrumentality of a Kangaroo legislation was used as a mark, we shall use the instrumentality of credible legislation to cancel the absurdity to the scrap heaps of history,” said the governor.''

According to The Guardian, Mohammed also asked the secretary to the state government and most senior officials in the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to ensure strict compliance with this directive.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported the newly-sworn-in governor of Gombe state, Inuwa Yahaya, had begun his work as the norther state's chief executive officer by reversing all the administrative activities of his predecessor Ibrahim Dankwambo in the past weeks.

Yahaya suspended all appointments, contracts and allocations by the state and local government councils as from March 10.

