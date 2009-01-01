FULL LIST: PDP ‘outshines’ APC on inauguration day, clinches 15 of 29 guber seats

Of the 29 new governors sworn in on Wednesday, 15 are from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while 14 are from the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Four years ago, the table was the other way round; the statistics then were in favour of the APC which swept 20 states into its fold while the PDP’s umbrella was only able to accommodate nine states.





The internal crisis that rocked the APC could be said to be one of the major causes of the turnaround. In the buildup to the elections, the party was unable to unite its members in the various states, causing the ruling party strongholds like Zamfara and Imo.





Although some states initially under the PDP such as Kwara and Gombe fell to the APC, the main opposition party was able to win over a good number of “progressives” states.

Below is a full list of the 29 governors sworn in on Wednesday:





S/N STATE PARTY 1 Abia PDP 2 Adamawa PDP 3 Akwa Ibom PDP 4 Bauchi PDP 5 Benue PDP 6 Borno APC 7 Cross River PDP 8 Delta PDP 9 Ebonyi PDP 10 Enugu PDP 11 Gombe APC 12 Imo PDP 13 Jigawa APC 14 Kaduna APC 15 Kano APC 16 Katsina APC 17 Kebbi APC 18 Kwara APC 19 Lagos APC 20 Nasarawa APC 21 Niger APC 22 Ogun APC 23 Oyo PDP 24 Plateau APC 25 Rivers PDP 26 Sokoto PDP 27 Taraba PDP 28 Yobe APC 29 Zamfara PDP





