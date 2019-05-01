Home | News | General | TRENDING VIDEO: Oshiomhole ‘embarrassed’ for breaching protocol at Buhari’s inauguration
TRENDING VIDEO: Oshiomhole ‘embarrassed’ for breaching protocol at Buhari’s inauguration
Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), got more than he bargained for when he stood in between Ibrahim Muhammad, acting chief justice of Nigeria, and service chiefs at the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.
The APC national chairman had joined Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President Bukola Saraki; Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, and the service chiefs who were awaiting the arrival of the president at Eagle Square, Abuja.
A military officer had walked up to him, and after a short conversation, Oshiomhole relocated just as Abayomi Olonishakin, chief of defence staff, filled the space created by Oshiomhole’s exit.
Although still in the queue, the APC leader found himself in between Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, and Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation.
Below are pictures and video of the incident:
Oshiomhole before he was asked to relocate
The APC chairman taking his new position
