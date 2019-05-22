EFCC arrests proprietor, students of ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ training school
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has arrested the proprietor of an “internet fraud training school” and his students in Lagos state.
In a statement on Tuesday, the EFCC said the proprietor simply known as Chinedu was arrested alongside eight of his students at an unnamed training centre located at 14, Animashaun street, Progressive Estate in the Ojodu Berger area of Lagos.
The anti-graft agency said the arrest was effected while the students were receiving lectures on Wednesday.
The agency said it had received reports about their alleged involvement in criminal activities.
“The students are: Ahmed Musa, 24; Desmond Eze, 29; Preye Kingsley, 23; Benjamin Irabor, 21; Benjamin Opah, 19; Akapo Prosper, 22; Innocent Paul, 20 and Olamide Edun, 20,” EFCC said.
“The suspected internet fraudsters were arrested undercover on May 22, 2019, following intelligence reports received by the commission about their involvement in alleged criminal activities
“Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include nine laptops, 16 mobile phones, an Airtel modem, Orange Wifi and one Toyota Camry with registration number EPE406FN.”
The agency said the suspects would soon be charged to court.
