Governor Makinde removes all LG, board chairmen

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state on Wednesday, May 29, removed all local government chairmen across the 33 councils and 35 Local Council Development Authorities (LCDAs) with immediate effect.

The Nation reports that Makinde, in a statement by his chief of staff, Bisi Ilaka, asked them to handover to the head of local government administration or senior directors in their local government areas and councils.

The statement read: “His Excellency, the governor of Oyo state, Engr. Oluseyi Makinde has directed as follows:

“That all local government authorities, local council development authorities be dissolved with immediate effect.

“That all local government chairmen are to hand over to their Heads of Local Government Administration (HLA) or the most senior directors in their local government areas and councils.

“That all Boards of Parastatals and corporations be dissolved. That embargo be placed on all Local and State Government accounts until further directives.”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, May 29, said the state cannot pay the new national minimum wage of N30,000 just signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Makinde said all states are not created equal, so it is against the principle of fairness to apply a blanket rule to govern them all.

The governor made the disclosures while giving his inaugural address at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan as 8th civilian governor.

