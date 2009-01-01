Home | News | General | Breaking: Unbeaten Chelsea win 2nd Europa League title after beating Arsenal 4-1

- Chelsea vs Arsenal Europa League final clash ended in favour of Maurizio Sarri's men

- Two goals from Eden Hazard, one from Olivier Giroid and the other from Pedro handed the Blues their second UEL title

- Nigerian star Alex Iwobi came up for Unai Emery's side and scored s superb volley but wasn't enough to save the Gunners from losing

Arsenal got the game to a bright start as they created a few chances but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was goal shy in the early minutes of the encounter.

Unai Emery's men looked like they had the formula to keep their opponents at bay in their half after launching too many attacks on the Blues.

In the 17th minute, Alexandre Lacazette was brought down by the Blues goalkeeper but Italian referee Gianluca Rocchi ignored the Frenchman's plea for a penalty.

Xhaka hoping to catch Kepa by surprise with a stunning long range shot from outside the 18-yard box but it went a bit above the post in the 27th minute.

READ ALSO: Chelsea vs Arsenal: Gunners eyeing 1st European glory in 25 years

The Blues returned the favour with a quick counter attacking move but the move was intercepted by the Gunners back line to avert impending danger in the 30th minute of play.

Sokratis was on ground to deflect Azpilicueta's shot from within range and eventually avert another goal bound attempt from the Stamford Bridge side in the 31st minute.

Superb save from Petr Cech who saved stopped Emerson's shot from left flank but the Blues kept on mounting pressure on their Premier League rivals.

Kepa Arrizabalaga saved Kolasinac's very poor shot from Chelsea's danger zone which left the two sides looking for their first goal of the match with less than eight minutes to end the first half.

Cech made another excellent save for Arsenal after denying Olivier Giroud the chance to put the Blues ahead in the 39th minute.

And both sides ended the first half of the meeting without finding the back of the net as the referee sounded the whistle just one minute after regulation period.

Barely four minutes into the second half, Olivier Giroud headed Chelsea in front through an Emerson superb and precise cross from the left hand side of the pitch.

This came few moments after N'golo Kante tried penetrating the Gunners defence from the right flank but his move was blocked as the north London side won a goal kick for themselves.

Pedro made it two for the Blues on the hour mark after beautifully converting Eden Hazard's assist to beat Petr Cech in the right side of the goal post.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

Eden Hazard made it three goals up for the Blues through a penalty kick after Ainsley Maitland-Niles fouled the Belgian in his side's danger zone.

But it only took Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi three minutes to reduce the deficit for the Gunners in the 69th minute.

However, Real Madrid bound Hazard further increased his side's lead through a close range low shot in the 72nd minute as they edge close to glory in Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, all efforts by the north Londoners towards the end of the match were simply unfruitful with Chelsea determined to stop any goal from going into their net.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Premier League giants Arsenal are hoping to end their 25 years trophy drought on the European continent.

The Gunners battle fellow London club Chelsea in the final of this season's Europa League championship at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan later this evening.

And they will be counting on the duo of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette to achieve their aim this outgoing season as reported by Standardmedia.co.ke

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Lionel Messi is a game changer and can destroy - Moses Simon - Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...