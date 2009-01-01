Home | News | General | Inauguration: Gov Udom Emmanuel sworn in for 2nd term, says he's humbled by support (photos)

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom was on Wednesday, May 29, sworn in for his second term.

The governor said he is humbled and grateful for the trust reposed in him by the people of the state, as he added that their faith in his leadership skill is an inspiration.

Follow LIVE UPDATES: Inauguration day in Nigeria as Buhari, governors take oath of office

Governor Emmanuel also expressed his love for the Akwa Ibom people for the strong belief in his capacity to keep running the affairs of the state.

He tweeted:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, February 25, said it rejected the presidential election result in Akwa Ibom, declared by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the collation centre in Uyo.

It was gathered that in the result announced by collation officers for the election, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, won in 28 local government area out of 31 in the state.

He polled 391, 844 votes to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC, who scored 158, 788 votes.

But, APC’s agent for the election at the state collation centre, Samuel Akpan, told newsmen that he had the mandate of his party to reject the entire result as announced by INEC.

He said that the process was compromised and demanded the cancellation of the results, describing the process as “a scam’’.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

“The result does not reflect the true position of what happened in the units and wards. “This is not the democracy that we wanted. APC is a peace-loving party and therefore, is not prone to violence.

“Our party is not satisfied with the whole collation process from the unit to the state collation centre.

“There was vote-buying and the entire process was compromised. The integrity of the whole exercise has been undermined. The umpire ought to be fair,” he said.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better

Which of President Buhari’s ministers should he retain for 2nd term? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...