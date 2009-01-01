Home | News | General | 2nd term: Kaduna residents urge El-rufai to create jobs, prioritise teachers' welfare

- Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna has been tasked to create more jobs and focus on teachers’ welfare in the state

- The governor was told by residents of Unguwar Mu’azu, Kinkinau, Tudun Wada and Kabala West area that the youth unemployment rate in the state and lack of teachers welfare are sources of concern

- They say most of kaduna youths are jobless, that is they are calling on the government to empower them with skills, capital or job to avoid rise in criminal activities

Residents of Unguwar Mu’azu, Kinkinau, Tudun Wada and Kabala West area of Kaduna have tasked Governor Nasir El-rufai to create more jobs and focus on teachers’ welfare in the state.

The residents told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the youth unemployment rate in the state and lack of teachers welfare were sources of concern.

Saifullah Yahaya, while congratulating El-rufai on his successful inauguration for second term in office, advised the governor to look into the problem of youth unemployment and poor teachers condition.

READ ALSO: Lalong pardons prisoner as he takes oath of office

Yahaya said: “Most of kaduna youths are jobless, that is why we are calling on the government to empower them with skills, capital or job to avoid rise in criminal activities."

Another resident, Anche Daniel, urged the government to place the interest of the people first in making decisions, stressing that youth empowerment would immensely address the challenges of criminal activities in the state.

Also, Abduljalal Abdullahi of Youth Eco System Support and Social Development Initiative, urged the governor to continue with the good work he had been doing in the past three years, praying to God to give him the strength to do more.

Abdullahi, who noted that kaduna metropolis had experienced tremendous development in the past three years by the state government, urged the government to prioritise teachers’ welfarism.

Abdullahi said. “The level of hardship faced by primary school teachers in Kaduna state is high, the governor should, as a matter of urgency, pay teachers their salaries and allowances in arrears.

“El-rufai should make teachers welfare very paramount, teachers are hungry, they can’t put in their best in impacting knowledge to our children, education is the key."

Ishaq Abdulmalik, another resident, stressed the need for the government to make teachers welfare priority in view of the vital role they played in the society in educating the children.

He said: “For about five months now, I have not been paid my salary since I was employed as a teacher in the last teachers recruitment done by the state.

“I don’t have any other job doing apart from teaching, the condition of service is not motivating at all."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai vowed to step on toes of Kaduna people and take tough decisions in his second term as governor of the state.

The governor made this known on Wednesday, May 29, when taking oath of office in a colourful ceremony held at Murtala Mohammed Square, Kaduna.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

EXCLUSIVE: Be patient with President Buhari, Femi Adesina tells Nigerians | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...