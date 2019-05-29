Home | News | General | LIVE: Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal (FT) UEFA Europa League final

Chelsea have won the Europa League following a 4-1 win over London rivals Arsenal in Baku, Azerbaijan. The evenly-contested game failed to produce goals in the first half but the opening 25 minutes of the second saw five goals scored. Olivier Giroud's diving header put the Blues in the lead before Pedro Rodriguez added another to make it 2-0. Eden Hazard scored from the penalty spot but Alex Iwobi's superb volley gave the Gunners a glimmer of hope as the score was 3-1. But Hazard completed his brace with a fine finish courtesy of a Giroud's assist as Maurizio Sarri's men held on to win by 4-1. It is Sarri's first silverware in his coaching career and his first in his debut season with the Premier League outfit. Arsenal were the biggest losers on the night having lost the trophy and failing to book a ticket in next season's Champions League competition. The Gunners will be playing in the Europa League competition next season for the third-straight campaign.

01’ — Kick-off The match is underway and its a moment of truth for the London neighbours. Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles is the only English player in the all English final.

03’ — Chelsea begin early with possession Chelsea pass the ball around as everyone get a touch but Arsenal push up to close them down. What a match this would be.

05’ — Early ball possession stats Ball possession: Chelsea: 52%, Arsenal: 48%. Slight difference in the passing game in this epic final.

05’ — Fouls conceded by Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Lucas Torreira foul Andreas Christensen and Eden Hazard respectively. Early aggression from the Gunners.

07’ — First cross into the box by Ozil Olivier Giroud makes a clearance from Mesut Ozil's cross into the ball into the box from a set-piece.

09’ — Aubameyang's chance Chance! Aubameyang finds some room for a shot but fails to disturb Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal. It's a goal kick to Chelsea.

11’ — Hazard's interchange with Giroud Hazard tries to play a 1-2 with Giroud, but the ball is intercepted. The competition's top scorer will be looking to add to his tally in the final against his former club.

14’ — Arsenal creating the better chances Great ball by Alexandre Lacazette through Chelsea's defence, but the chance eventually goes begging. Arsenal looking more the likely to score.

16’ — Arsenal wins a corner Kolasinac's cross was intercepted for a corner. Granit Xhaka takes it but Ceasar Azpilicueta with the clearance.

18’ — Aubameyang again The Gabonese directs the ball behind the defence and finds a team mate, but to no avail. Goal-kick for Chelsea who are on the back-foot at the moment.

20’ — Still goalless in Baku Ball possession: Chelsea: 57%, Arsenal: 43%. Chelsea have the possession but Arsenal have been deadlier going forward. It's still 0-0.

20’ — Maitland-Niles wins a corner Maitland-Niles forces a corner off Jorginho. Xhaka takes it but David Luiz clears the danger to relieve pressure.

25’ — Xhaka with his 5th cross in the match Kepa comes and collect a Xhaka's cross which has kept the Spanish goalkeeper on his toes all night.

29’ — Chelsea's first chance in the match The first good opportunity to score for Chelsea as Hazard's finds Emerson on the left but his shot took a deflection which drifts off target.

30’ — Hazard trying to get more into the match The Belgian tries a 1-2 with Matteo Kovacic but the ball does not get to him as an Arsenal player intercepts and begins an attack.

32’ — Chance for Kolasinac Arsenal's best chance falls to the Bosnian but his shot takes a deflection and goes off target. Both teams from north and west side London are giving their all at the moment.

34’ — Emerson's shot saved The young Brazilian drives in a shot and it forced a fine save from Petr Cech who is playing his last professional game as a player. He has been the busier of the keepers tonight.

35’ — It's Chelsea again Emerson swings in a beautiful cross in to Arsenal's box but Giroud's first touch lets him down as Cech claims it.

38’ — CHANCE! Pedro Rodriguez successfully finds Giroud in the area but the Italian referee calls for an infringement.

40’ — Still 0-0 The highly-entertaining London derby remains goalless as both teams showing their attacking flair in the game.

41’ — Chelsea passing the ball around Arsenal's 18-yard area Jorginho whips in a cross as Giroud heads it down to Pedro who shoots but deflected off target for a corner. Hazard takes the corner but Cech comes and collects.

44’ — Chelsea getting more of the ball Ball possession: Chelsea: 55%, Arsenal: 45%.

45’ — Half time whistle It's over! The referee blows for half time. The match has been evenly contested by both sides but the match must surely produce a winner. The second 45 minutes in a moment.

46’ — Second half begins Chelsea begin the second 45 minutes. There must be a winner in this match.

48’ — GOOOOOOAAAAAAAAL! Chelsea have scored!

49’ — Trademark header from Giroud Emerson provides a delicious cross to the Frenchman as he heads home to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead. No wonder he was given a contract extension at Stamford Bridge.

50’ — Ball Possession Ball possession: Chelsea: 57%, Arsenal: 43%. The Blues have the upper hand and are enjoying more of the ball.

52’ — The game takes another turn The goal has opened up the match for both sides. Aubameyang presses forward and crosses the ball, but it goes out for a throw-in.

55’ — Arsenal are getting back into the game gradually Ball possession: Chelsea: 58%, Arsenal: 42%. Arsenal's Champions League ticket is as stake and they need to do better to score.

56’ — YELLOW CARD! Pedro goes into the book for dissent. Emotions are running high at the Baku National Stadium.

57’ — Ozil in the mood Ozil crosses the ball into the box but his teammate could not make it count as the German midfielder pulls down Hazard for a foul.

60’ — GOOOOOAAAAAAAL! It's 2-0 Chelsea

60’ — It's 2-0 to Chelsea Pedro with the strike and the king of assist Eden Hazard the provider. Chelsea have one hand on the Europa League trophy.

62’ — It's the Blue side of London that have the loudest voice in Baku Arsenal will need to do the extra ordinary to get back into the game. But Chelsea have shown they are more dangerous going forward.

64’ — PENALTY! Celsea wins a penalty. Maitland-Niles concedes a penalty for pushing Giroud.

65’ — GOOOOAAAAAAL! Hazard steps up and converts it. 3-0 to Chelsea. It's a roller coaster ride for Maurizio Sarri and his men. The excitement on the bench says it all.

66’ — SUBSTITUTION! Quick tactical change from Unai Emery as Iwobi comes on for Torreria.

69’ — Iwobi looking good First he come's on and Christensen is yellow carded then scores two minutes later. His first-time volley drops into the back of the net.

69’ — GOOOOOOAAAAAAL! Iwobi pulls one back for the Gunners. Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal.

72’ — GOOOOOOAAAAAAL! Chelsea restore their three-goal advantage. 4-1 the scores. Giroud returns the favour to Hazard as he scores his brace in the game. Lovely assist from the Frechman and a brilliant finish from the Belgian.

75’ — Ball Possession Ball possession: Chelsea: 52%, Arsenal: 48%. Unbelievable scenes in Baku, five goals scored in 25 minutes in the second half.

75’ — Hazard's audacious attempt Hazard tries a long range shot, which is punched away by Cech to save him from further embarrassment in the match. Hazard is in a world of his own.

79’ — CHANCE! Willian gets a great chance to score, but his effort is turned behind by Cech, the veteran has been Arsenal's best and busiest player on the pitch.

83’ — Great save from Kepa Lacazette finds himself in a scoring position as Kepa comes out big to save from point-blank range.

85’ — Arsenal with another chance It should have been 4-3 by now if Arsenal have scored their two great chances. Joseph Willock missed a wonderful chance to score but somehow manages to miss the target

85’ — Ball Possession Ball possession: Chelsea: 51%, Arsenal: 49%. Possession still close but the scoreline is totally saying the opposite. Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal.

87’ — Lacazette's free-kick Alexandre Lacazette goes for goal on the direct free kick, but the shot sails wide. Not lucky this time like he was against Napoli. Iwobi cuts the opponents defense open with a through ball but to no avail.

89’ — SUBSTITUTION! Hazard is taken off for Davide Zappacosta. The crowd are on the feet for the legendary winger. It could be his last game in a Blue shirt.

90’ — Ball Possession Ball possession: Chelsea: 51%, Arsenal: 49%. Arsenal still fighting despite knowing full well that they will not be playing in the Champions League next season. Three minutes to be added to the 90, says the fourth official.

90’ — It's all over, Chelsea are Europa League champions Chelsea have won the Europa League once again in superb fashion. Arsenal will have to play in the competition again next season.

