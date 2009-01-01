Home | News | General | Nigerians react hilariously to photo of Regina Daniels' hubby Ned Nwoko and Success

- Viral internet sensation Success Adegor recently met with Regina Daniels' hubby Ned Nwoko

- The billionaire who is a senator in Delta shared a photo of himself carrying the little girl

- Many Nigerians have reacted to the trending picture in very hilarious ways.

Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwoko who also doubles a prominent senator in Delta State recently shared a photo of himself carrying popular internet youngster 'Aunty Success'.

In the photo which he shared on his Instagram page, he appraised the young kid as an example of the creative prowess of Nigerians. He enjoined youths to take advantage of any situation and he also vouched to do his best as a senator.

Success also shared a photo from the visit on her Instagram page. Owing to her caption, it would seem she spent a better part of her children's day with Ned Nwoko. She said: "I celebrated my children's day with big uncle @officialprincened."

See Ned Nwoko's post below:

The posts shared by the duo have attracted a lot of reactions from Nigerians. Most of the comments so far have been hilarious and sarcastic. See some of them below:

rizzy_billi: "Sir we don't know you plan ooh...she is still under age ooh."

uefa_elshaddai: "Success!! success!! success!!!! come down from there."

talk_to_edwin_zuby: "Pls don't marry Her oh we take God take beg u."

eric_mercedesbenz: "Be careful success I don’t trust this man."

erictonyebristol: "Brother is this your future wife in 2034?"

twice6200: "Did you also want get married to this one."

iam_omalicha1: "Oga hmmmm.... Na small pikin biko."

aifygera: "6th /7th in the making, oshey marriage proposal anticipating."

ujuchidimagloria3352: "Hmmm wife to be in the nearest future."

alekksanda: "Baba dun book this one down... @regina.daniels abeg open that your garage o and put a strong padlock on it cos I smell replacement."

