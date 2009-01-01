Home | News | General | Patriotism, integrity earned you 2nd term - Omo-Agege, Bago celebrate Buhari

The senator representing Delta central, Ovie Omo-Agege, and a member of the House of Representatives representing Chanchaga federal constituency of Niger state, Umar Bago, have attributed the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the last poll and his subsequent inauguration, to his integrity and patriotism.

In their separate congratulatory messages, the lawmakers expressed satisfaction over the way the president conducted himself in his first four years in office, from 2015 to 2019.

Omo-Agege, a deputy Senate presidential hopeful and a member of the All Progressives Congress noted with a great sense of gratitude that President Buhari's first tenure have been beneficial to the Nigerian populace.

Omo-Agege said: "In terms of infrastructural development, attention to progressive and peoples-uplifting policies, and upholding integrity as a necessary element of good governance, no federal government in the recent past has shown fidelity to its promises to the Urhobos and the South South in general like the government of President Buhari."

"Among many others, the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE), payment of pensions to former staff of Delta Steel Company (DSC), the ongoing dualisation of the Amukpe-Eku-Agbor-Ewu expressway, funding of the Federal Maritime University, Okerenkoko, construction and successful commissioning of the Itakpe-Ujevwu (Udu) standard gauge railway line, and judicious implementation of the government’s Social Investment Programs (SIPs), for our people all testify to the great work Mr. President has done in Urhobo, Delta State and indeed, the entire south south geopolitical zone," Omo-Agege said.

On his part, Bago said though President Buhari had made three unsuccessful attempts to become the President of Nigeria, his resilience and patriotism have paved way for him.

"Your resilience made you President after three attempts, and your patriotism earn you a second term.

"Both qualities will combine to take our country to our next level", Bago, a Speakership hopeful said.

They both wished President Buhari and the vice president Yemi Osinbajo a very successful second term in office, while praying for the realisation of good expectations of Nigerians in the Next Level.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously President Buhari and 29 state governors-elect who emerged winners from the 2019 general elections will today, Wednesday, May 29, take their oath of office.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared President Buhari the winner of the 2019 presidential election.

According to the electoral body, Buhari polled 15,191,847 votes to defeat his closest rival Atiku Abubakar of the PDP who polled 11,262,978 to lose the election with a margin of 3,928,869 votes.

