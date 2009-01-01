Home | News | General | Chelsea vs Arsenal: 4 Blues stars who were impressive during Europa League final

Chelsea defeated Arsenal 4-1 to win the Europa League on Wednesday, May 29, at the Olympic Stadium in Baku courtesy of a clinical second-half performance.

The encounter came to life in the second stanza after a not too interesting first half with Chelsea trio of Olivier Giroud, Pedro and Eden Hazard leading the way as the Stamford Bridge dwellers topple their London neigbours away from home.

In this report, Legit.ng rates for Chelsea stars who were impressive during the Europa League final contest in Baku, Arzebarjan.

Cesar Azpilicueta and David Luiz

The duo of Cesar Azpilicueta and David Luiz are tied on the fourth spot among Chelsea best performers on the night.

Azpilicueta’s back-post header to keep out Kolasinac goal effort played a key role in the final outcome of the match. The Spaniard also marshalled the Blues backline beautifully.

On the other hand, Luiz played one of his best games for Chelsea, distributing balls nicely and remained calm and composed for a larger part of the contest.

Emerson Palmieri

Emerson Palmieri emerged Chelsea’s third-best player on the night.

The 24-year-old Brazilian-born Italian star plays mainly as left back or a left midfielder showed his other qualities in the However, Palmieri will be remembered mainly for his pinpoint cross for the opening goal of match, but that is no taking anything away from Olivier Giroud’s diving header.

Eden Hazard

Two-goal hero Eden Hazard gave a good account of himself despite finishing on the second spot among Chelsea best legs on the night.

If the Belgian was fantastic with his assist for Pedro’s goal, he was clinical from the penalty spot and finished off with his one-two football for Chelsea’s fourth goal.

Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud claimed the top spot as Chelsea’s best player on the night.

The Frenchman showed his presence in the vital area against his former team.

In addition, Giroud exhibited good touch with the ball, ensuring that he was on top of his game with his ball distribution and collection.

The high-point of his game remains his brilliant diving header to open scores for Chelsea and not forgetting his top class assist for Hazard's second on the night.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea defeated Arsenal 4-1 in the Europa League final despite the Gunners starting brightly with few chances, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was goal shy in the early minutes of the encounter.

Unai Emery's men looked like they had the formula to keep their opponents at bay in their half after launching too many attacks on the Blues.

In the 17th minute, Alexandre Lacazette was brought down by the Blues goalkeeper but Italian referee Gianluca Rocchi ignored the Frenchman's plea for a penalty.

Xhaka hoping to catch Kepa by surprise with a stunning long range shot from outside the 18-yard box but it went a bit above the post in the 27th minute.

