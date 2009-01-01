You can’t fill my shoes – Okorocha blasts Ihedioha





Former Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha has replied Gov. Emeka Ihedioha’s comment that his administration degraded most institutions in Imo.

Ihedioha spoke shortly after being sworn in by Imo Chief Judge, Justice Paschal Nnadi, at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri on Wednesday.





His words: “The outgoing administration degraded and destroyed most of our institutions and values.





“The legislature, the judiciary and the civil service, all suffered grievous assaults with the House of Assembly made redundant and court orders routinely disregarded.

“But Imo State will, as always, endure. Imo will revive and prosper again. We urge you to be courageous in this conviction for we are not captives of fear.”





Reacting, Okorocha’s spokesman, Sam Onwuemeodo, told NAN that he was not surprised.





Acording to him, the outgoing governor left “shoes too big to fit into”.





Onwuemeodo listed Okorocha’s achievements to include, free education, security and urban renewal.





“Owerri is fastest growing city in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





“In 2011, no one could move out of their houses after 7.00 p.m. but today Imo is secure and businesses are thriving.





“We raised the bar and the shoes are just quite big,” he said.

