Why foreign leaders stayed away from Buhari’s inauguration – Jonathan’s ex-aide, Omokri





Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has given reasons he claimed made foreign leaders stay away from President Muhammadu Buhari’s inauguration.





Buhari, who was on Wednesday sworn-in for a second at the Eagles Square in Abuja, had very few foreign dignitaries.





However, Omokri said foreign leaders stayed away from Buhari’s inauguration because they don’t want to be associated with a “master rigger”.





In a tweet, Omokri hinted that Buhari may not be in office after the Supreme Court verdict because he rigged the last presidential election.





He wrote: “Do you know why there were very few foreign leaders at the so called 2nd term inauguration of Muhammadu @MBuhari? Because no one wants to be associated with a MASTER RIGGER who may not be in power after the Supreme Court verdict on @Atiku’s petition.”





The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and its presidential candidate in the last election, Atiku Abubakar had filed a petition against the President over his victory in the election.





PDP and its candidate had asked the tribunal to declare them the winner of the election because they scored more votes ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and incumbent president, Buhari.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW