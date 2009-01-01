Romelu Lukaku told to leave Man Utd
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku was told by the club officials on Tuesday that he is free to leave Old Trafford this summer.
The Belgian joined the Red Devils for a fee of around £75million in 2017 and impressed during his first season at the Theatre of Dreams after leaving Everton.
However, Lukaku lost his main backer when Jose Mourinho was sacked and the Belgian does not fit into the style of play that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to play at the club.
While the Norwegian is happy for Lukaku to compete for places, the club have told Lukaku that he can join Inter Milan provided the Serie A giants meet his £75m valuation.
United are confident of recouping the fee they paid for Lukaku and believe that incoming Inter boss Antonio Conte is desperate to sign the striker.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 106