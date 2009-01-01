Watch your back – Fani Kayode warns Oshiomhole





Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation has warned the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to watch his back.

This is following incident which happened during the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday.





Oshiomhole during the inauguration at Eagle Square breached protocol as he took a wrong position while waiting for the arrival of the President.





In the viral video, Oshiomhole, who stood in between Ibrahim Muhammad, Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, and service chiefs at the inauguration, was asked to leave the place.

While waiting for the President, he stood amongst the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and the service chiefs, who were awaiting the arrival of the President at Eagle Square.





Oshiomhole immediately left and changed position after a military man walked up to him, with an instruction





The space was filled shortly afterwards by Abayomi Olonishakin, the Chief of Defence Staff.





Reacting on his Twitter page, Fani-Kayode alongside the video, warned Oshiomhole, describing the incident at the inauguration as a disgrace.





According to him, the APC Chairman was “set up beautifully and symbolic.”





Fani-Kayode wrote: “Chaiii! Oshimhole asked to get out of line and go and take a back seat at Buhari’s inauguration! What a disgrace! They set him up beautifully and it was symbolic.





“They have used him and now they want to humiliate him and dump him. I say it again, my old friend must watch his back!”

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW