Home | News | General | APC reacts after southeast PDP governors congratulated Buhari on his inauguration

- Some governors of the People Democratic Party (PDP) have congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his inauguration

- The governors comprised Willie Obiano (Anambra), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Emeka Ihedioha (Imo)

- In reaction, a bigwig of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said that the message was a singular show of political maturity

The southeast governors’ forum mostly made up of People Democratic Party (PDP) bigwigs, on Wednesday, May 29, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his inauguration.

The forum, headed by by Dave Umahi, Governor of Ebonyi, has some of its members as Willie Obiano (Anambra), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Emeka Ihedioha (Imo).

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

In their congratulatory message to President Buhari, the southeast governors expressed certainty that he will make Nigerians greater during his second term, Vanguard reports.

The message read: “We, governors of South-East Nigeria, heartily congratulate the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, on this historic occasion of his inauguration for a second term in office.

“We are confident, Mr President, that with your swearing in for another term, happier days are ahead not just for South-East but the whole of Nigeria.”

Reacting to the forum's message, a high-ranking member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said that this is a “singular show of political maturity."

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

The APC bigwig who spoke on condition of anonymity said that with this, President Buhari is looking ahead with optimism, knowing that “his election and subsequent inauguration has the backing of leaders across party lines.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a presidency source had disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari did not deliver any speech at Wednesday’s inauguration because of the forthcoming Democracy Day.

The source who spoke anonymously, said the president’s inaugural speech was not meant for the swearing in.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Nigerians set 2nd term agenda for President Buhari | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...