Pedro of Chelsea on Wednesday night, May 29, recorded his name in the history books of football after becoming the first player in history to win all important titles in the round leather game.

The 31-year-old Spain international achieved this success after helping the Blues to beat Arsenal 4-1 in the final of the 2018/19 Europa League.

He is now the first player in history to win the Europa League, Champions League, World Cup, European Championship and Premier League.

Pedro has also won La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup as well.

‘'I can retire now, but another title is good for me! It’s the first time I have played the Europa League and to win it is special.

''I’m very happy to score, and now we can enjoy it all together with the supporters as well who deserve it. We won in a very good way playing very well and scoring a lot of goals.

''The first half was even, but we moved the ball so fast in the second half, controlling the ball, passing between the lines and creating chances. ‘It’s an unbelievable feeling for us to win this title. We deserved it,'' Pedro told Chelsea’s official website.

Pedro began his football career in 2003 at San Isidro before joining Barcelona a year later and therefore going to play more than 320 games scoring 99 goals for the Catalans.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how two goals from Eden Hazard, one from Olivier Giroud and the other from Pedro handed the Blues their second UEL title beating Arsenal 4-1 in Baku.

Arsenal got the game to a bright start as they created a few chances but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was goal shy in the early minutes of the encounter.

