Why Buhari didn’t deliver speech at inauguration

A presidency source has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari did not deliver any speech at Wednesday’s inauguration because of the forthcoming Democracy Day.

Daily Trust reports that the source who spoke anonymously, said the president’s inaugural speech was not meant for the swearing in.

President Buhari was sworn in for a second term at the Eagle Square, Abuja, on Wednesday, May 29, following his victory in the February elections where he defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

The president took his oath alongside the vice president, professor Yemi Osinbajo.

The oath of office was administered on them by the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.

Osinbajo pledged to discharge his duties to the best of his ability and in accordance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Buhari, in compliance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, submitted his assets declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The submission of assets declaration form, according to Nigeria's constitution, must precede the president's oath-taking which is slated for Wednesday May 29.

A statement by Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity said the duly completed forms were submitted to the chairman of the CCB, Professor Mohammed Isa, on behalf of the president by Sarki Abba, senior special assistant, Household and Domestic Affairs.

The forms, as signed by the president and sworn to before a judge of Abuja high court showed no significant changes in assets as declared in 2015 by him.

