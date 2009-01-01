Home | News | General | Chelsea stars celebrate Europa League victory with Olamide's song 'Wo'

- Antonio Rudiger has celebrated Chelsea's Europa League triumph over Arsenal dancing to Olamide's song 'Wo' in the dressing room

- The 26-year-old was flanked by Emerson who was impressive for the Blues on the night as they expressed their excitement after the win

- Chelsea won their second Europa League title following their 4-1 win over Arsenal in Azerbaijan

Europa League winners Antonio Rudiger and Emerson celebrated their victory over Arsenal dancing to Olamide's song 'Wo'.

The Blues thrashed fellow Premier League outfit Arsenal 4-1 at the Baku Olympic Stadium to claim their second UEL title, having won their very first title in 2013.

Real Madrid bound Eden Hazard scored twice, while Pedro and Olivier Giroud also scored a goal each to render Alex Iwobi's lone strike for the Gunners a mere consolation.

Though, the 26-year-old German was not part of the team that who helped Maurizio Sarri win his first title for the Stamford Bridge side in his first season at the club.

But he could not hide his excitement following his side's triumph on the European continent as they (Rudiger and Emerson) sand and move their heads rhythmically to the song by Nigerian song star.

Chelsea tasted their first glory in Europe in 2012, when they edged Bayern Munich to win Champions League title back then.

The following year, they won the Europa League for the first time, but last night's victory was significant as they did not lose any game on their way to glory.

This now means that they will await the winner of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in the UCL final for the UEFA Super Cup later this year.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea thrash Arsenal 4-1 to win their second ever Europa League title at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Two goals from Eden Hazard and one each from Pedro and Giroud ensured the Blues cruise to glory in Azerbaijan on the night.

Nigerian star Alex Iwobi powered home a thunderous volley after coming on in the 69th minute but his goal was a mere consolation on the night.

