Home | News | General | Serie A giants sack manager after 2 seasons despite qualifying club for Champions League

- Luciano Spalletti has been sent parking by Inter Milan as manager after two years at club

- Ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is set to replace 60-year-old at the San Siro

- Spalletti helped Inter Milan to fourth place finish in Serie A and final Champions League spot

Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti has been axed by the Serie A outfit after two seasons.

Reports coming out Serie A insist it is no longer a surprise, after Antonio Conte penned a three-year deal with the Nerazzurri, even as Spalletti grieves over the demise of his brother 48 hours ago

“FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that Luciano Spalletti is no longer Head Coach of the First Team.

READ ALSO: Chelsea vs Arsenal: 4 Blues stars who were impressive in Europa League final

“The Club wishes to thank Spalletti for his work and the results achieved together,” Inter Milan tweeted on its official handle.

Interestingly, the 60-year-old Argentine manager left Roma’s Stadio Olimpico for San Siro in the summer of 2017, leading the Nerazzurri back to successive Champions League football – their first in seven seasons.

However, he seems to have lost the magic wand, failing to challenge for a Scudetto or win any other silverware in the last two campaigns with Inter Milan.

PAY ATTENTION:Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

Additional report from Italy’s Gazzetta dello Sport claims Spalletti will be replaced by Conte, with his appointment set to be confirmed on Friday, May 31.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Antonio Conte has agreed terms with Serie A club Inter Milan to become their new manager in the summer.

The Chelsea boss has been away from the football scene since leaving Stamford Bridge in 2018, but he is expected to sign a three or four-year deal to replace Luciano Spalletti.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have shown interest in the 49-year-old but the former Juventus boss was keen for a return to Italian club football.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Lionel Messi is a game changer and can destroy - Moses Simon | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...