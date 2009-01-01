Home | News | General | No country is fighting corruption like Nigeria - Ribadu

The former chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, has commended the anti-corruption crusade of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

According to Daily Trust, Ribadu said no country is working to fight corruption the way Nigeria is doing as evident from the number of people being prosecuted and the number of recoveries that have taken place.

Legit.ng gathers that Ribadu stated this on Wednesday, May 29, at the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony at Eagles Square.

He prayed for the fight against corruption to continue adding that “nobody else can do it better than President Muhammadu Buhari. He is doing wonderfully well and we need to encourage him, we need to stand by him, we need to support him to complete this job.”

He also said that all hands must be on deck to tackle the menace stressing that “if we fail to address the problem of corruption, there are chances that nothing else will work. We need to fight corruption and we have to stop it.”

Also speaking at the sideline of the inauguration, the executive secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Reverend Tor Uja, said he liked the simplicity of the occasion and the kind of imports it carried.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, arrested the proprietor of a Yahoo Yahoo training school in Lagos, Frank Chinedu.

Chinedu, 22, according to the anti-graft agency, was arrested alongside eight students of the unnamed training centre located at 14, Animashaun street, Progressive Estate, Ojodu Berger, Lagos, while receiving lectures in internet fraud activities.

The students are: Ahmed Musa, 24; Desmond Eze, 29; Preye Kingsley, 23; Benjamin Irabor, 21; Benjamin Opah, 19; Akapo Prosper, 22; Innocent Paul, 20 and Olamide Edun, 20.

Top 5 the Richest People of Nigeria: The Luxury of Corruption | Legit TV

