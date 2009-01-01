Home | News | General | Nigerians are happy with leadership style and personality of Buhari - SSG

- The secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha says Nigerians are happy with President Muhammadu Buhari's leadership style and personality

- According to the SGF, Buhari is a man that has no other agenda but the pursuit of the good of the people of Nigeria

- Mustapha says Buhari has succeeded in his government’s anti-corruption campaign, containing security challenges, and diversification of the economy

The secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, has said that Nigerians are happy and thrilled about President Muhammadu Buhari's leadership style and personality.

Mustapha said that President Buhari's victory in the 2019 general elections was an evidence of the president's acceptance by Nigerians, Premium Times reports.

Legit.ng notes that the SGF said: “We worked very hard for it. In 2015 I was his director of contacts and mobilisation so I know the amount of work that was put in it.

“We had certain assurances because of how well he has done in the three and a half years leading to the general elections that held in February. We were confident that he was going to win. I was pleasantly surprised that he won with a much larger margin this time than even in 2015.”

According to Mustapha, the electoral victory was a testimony that “the people of this country are quite happy and thrilled about his leadership style, his integrity and his sincerity of purpose”.

He described the president as “a man that has no other agenda but the pursuit of the good of the people of Nigeria".

Mustapha said Buhari had succeeded in his government’s anti-corruption campaign, containing security challenges, and diversification of the economy.

According to him, no government in the history of Nigeria has made as much recovery of proceeds of crime as the Buhari administration.

The SSG said: “Today I got a new figure that shocked me. The governor of Borno state said at a meeting that in 2015 22 out of 27 local governments in the state were under the occupation of Boko Haram.

"Even in Maiduguri metropolitan, they had a major presence. Today I can report to you, not a single local government is under the control of Boko Haram.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari officially started his second term in office as the democratically elected president and commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

The president was sworn in today, Wednesday, May 29, following his victory in the February elections where he defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

