Hunters in southwest warn herdsmen over attacks

Hunters in southwest region of Nigeria say they would stop further attacks on their people by herdsmen.

According to the Hunters Association of Nigeria, they would no longer sit by and watch the unprovoked attacks by the herders on travellers and other people in the zone.

Vanguard reports that the warning was given by the coordinator of hunters in the south west, Dr Nureni Ajijola Anabi, who doubles as the president, Soludero Hunters Association.

However, while welcoming the new governor of Oyo state, Engr Seyi Makinde, the hunters called on him to fully engage them in curbing crimes in the state.

“We have been helping to curb criminal activities in Nigeria particularly in the southwest.

“We are using this opportunity to inform your Excellency that we shall give your government the necessary support in the area of security,” Anabi said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Adbulrasheed Akanbi, oluwo of Iwoland in Osun state, on Monday, May 20, urged the federal government to make provision for security votes for the traditional institution to end insecurity in Nigeria.

Speaking to newsmen in Osogbo, the state capital, Akanbi said traditional rulers are at the grassroots of society and that they get intelligence information firsthand which can help to tame crimes.

The monarch said that the police, being “underfunded and understaffed” cannot fully combat crimes, and as such, need the help of local local security.

