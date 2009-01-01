Home | News | General | Angry Arsenal fans blasts Unai Emery, want the club to sack him after 1 year in charge

- Unai Emery has been heavily criticised by Arsenal fans after Wednesday's Europa League defeat

- The supporters want to Spanish manager fired just one year into his contract at the club

- Emery took over from Arsene Wenger last summer to bring the Frenchman's 22-year reign to an end

Angry Arsenal fans have urged the club to fire Unai Emery just one season in charge of the north London side.

The Spanish born tactician replaced Arsene Wenger as the Gunners boss last summer and in his first year at the club, he pushed them to the final of Europa League.

However, they were crushed 4-1 by Chelsea in Azerbaijan as their hope of winning the title and playing in the Champions League next term also disappeared with the defeat.

Emery's men were impressive in the first half of the encounter but couldn't stop an Eden Hazard's inspired Chelsea from scoring four goals in the second half.

The Belgian netted twice, while Olivier Giroud and Pedro also got on the scores sheet as the Blues went ahead to win their second Europa League title.

Nigerian star Alex Iwobi pulled one back for the Emirates Stadium side but it was not enough to help them achieve their aim after the match.

The result has however sparked up anger from the club's fans and they want the manager to be sacked this summer.

One said: "Unai Emery doesn't dominate possession. Doesn't really attack. Doesn't really defend. Doesn't control games. Doesn't have any identity."

Another said: "Emery is a hard worker, but he's not elite. His interviews reek of insecurity, he has zero charisma, and his ideas are bland.

"He didn't deliver on any of his promises, no question he should go after the epic bottling of the last two months."

"The criticism continued as someone else added: "Emery has to go and we need to tear this whole squad up and start again."

Another fan compared the boss to Moyes while at Manchester United, saying: "Emery is so out of his depth. He's Moyes at United. Sevilla were his Everton. That's it."

Someone else said: "Arsenal should sack Emery. If he can't get them into the CL with £73million in signings AND Aaron Ramsey, there's no chance he'll be able to do so with a smaller budget and without Ramsey.

"He was brought in as a short-term option. If he can't do it in the short term, what's the point?"

Another person added: "Emery has failed at the one thing he's supposed to be good at. Made the football worse, kicked out our best player. Should have been sacked in February, has to be sacked now."

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal manager Unai Emery has appealed to the club's fans to be patient with him during his rebuilding process at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners wrapped up the season with a disappointing 4-1 defeat to fellow Premier League side Chelsea in the Europa League final at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Eden Hazard, Olivier Giroud and Pedro were all on target to see the Blues clinch their second UEFA second tier championship last night.

