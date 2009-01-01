Home | News | General | Stats show Alexis Sanchez had better season than Mesut Ozil

A little over 18 months ago, Arsenal were on the verge of losing one of the most dynamic duo in Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

The pair was running down into their final months of their contracts and the Gunners risked losing both for free in the summer of 2018.

The crisis saw the Emirates outfit enter a deal with Manchester United that saw Sanchez swap places with Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Ozil, on the other hand was handed a new mouthwatering contract by Arsenal to emerge the club's top earner.

The two deals effectively ended the German's prolific partnership with Sanchez.

Incidentally, that too greatly impacted their performances, with Sanchez having an arguably awful season with the Red Devils, leading to rumours he could be offloaded this summer.

His former teammate has not found it rosy either, capping his woeful season with a lackluster performance in Arsenal's 4-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Europa League final.

Strangely, Ozil, who was once considered an assist machine has not even created as many goals this season when compared to Sanchez.

According to ESPN's stats, Sanchez has four assists this season compared to Ozil's three, with the Chilean providing his in nearly 1000 minutes less of football.

In the Premier League, both players have assisted three times, with Sanchez's odd fourth assist happening when he set up Romelu Lukaku in the FA Cup against Reading.

