Meet 2-year-old genius, he can read, write and identify geometric shapes

- At the age of just two, Omphile Tswai can already do what most Grade 1 pupils have to learn

- Tswai, who resides with his parents in Mabopane, South Africa can read long sentences and complicated words

- The diaper-wearing toddler can also write and name geometric shapes

Omphile Tswai might still be in nappies and a couple of years away from Grade 1 still, but the two-year-old is already intellectually far beyond his age.

The Mabopane toddler can read, write and identify geometric shapes and he's only turning three years old on July 27.

According to IOL, Tswai can write the entire alphabet, along with words associated with each letter. He started with 'apple' for A and went all the way to 'zebra' for the letter Z.

Meet the intelligent two-year-old Omphile Tswai. Photo credit: Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA).

Lebogang Tswai, the young genius' mother, said her child is a perfectionist whose curiosity contributes to his eagerness to learn.

The 39-year-old mom added that he has an amazing memory and an extensive vocabulary, but his feelings are easily hurt because Tswai is a "sensitive" child.

"He started murmuring slightly fluent words when he was aged just 8 months. When he was a year and two months old, he showed us what we have never seen from a kid at his age. He would wake up late at night or in the morning and voiced out different colours such as orange and geometric shapes, including rectangle, circle and others," she said.

His brother, 24-year-old Katlego Tswai, said they realised Tswai was different when he showed no interest in playing with other kids - instead, he would find someone older to talk with or watch educational YouTube videos for toddlers.

Katlego added their parents are doing the most to ensure Tswai's intellectual gift is developed. Although they have not tested his IQ yet, Katlego said he and his family are looking forward to helping Tswai develop intellectually.

"In the coming months and years we are expecting more surprises from him such as language fluency, and we will do our part by researching more and making sure we respond to his needs adequately," he said.

Although he is intellectually advanced in his age group, Tswai is still growing up as a normal child - he wears nappies, eats baby food and has a daily nap time. We're looking forward to seeing this bright young child genius flourish.

