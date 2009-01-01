Naira Marley’s account suspended by Twitter

Singer Naira Marley has been on trial for a while now after he was convicted for being a Yahoo boy. Many celebrities have reacted to this arrest and eventual bail granted him. Following the unfolding incident, Twitter has suspended the musician's account.
The singer was suspended only recently. Upon checking his Twitter page, it was discovered that all his posts have been deleted and an instruction concerning his suspension has been put up rather.
It would seem the controversy stirred up by the singer has weighed too much on the mini-blogging platform. Hence, this has caused the social media organisation to suspend the singer's account.
This is coming after the singer was granted a bail of N2m by the court after spending 10 days in prison custody. The court hearing has been adjourned till October 22 - 24.
See the screenshot showing Naira Marley's suspension below:
Twitter suspends Naira Marley’s account
Source: Twitter
In the meanwhile, a man recently shared an account number online and urged Nigerians to donate money to the cause of getting Naira Marley released.
Recently, Ruggedman reacted yet again to the trial of Naira Marley. He said that he felt extremely sorry for saying earlier that he was happy about the arrest of the singer.
